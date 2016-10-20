Braves looking to stay undefeated

It seems to be a yearly tradition. An undefeated Iraan team is rolling through the season and towards yet another district title, and you can credit that to a positive mentality.

" We just came in this year with a good attitude and we have a good senior group and we've just been together forever and that's just been our goal since we were little kids I just going far and state bound." Said Iraan Braves Running Back Daryel Lozoya.

The Braves have been a mainstay in the state rankings, currently sitting in second in the AP Texas High School Football Poll. But the team is not focused on the attention.

" We appreciate the recognition, cause our kids work hard, so that's good that they get recognized, but we know everything will be settled out on the field." Said Iraan Braves Head Football Coach Mark Kirchhoff.

This weeks district game will be crucial with a trip to Van Horn on Friday night. The eagles have yet to lose in district as well. So this game could be very important when it comes to playoff seeding.

Kirchoff says "Of course, every week matters but it's week to week and at this point, we're a half game back of them at 1-0 and their 2-0 and you know to go out there and be in the running for a district title, we have to get a win."

"I'd say Van Horn is probably the best competition we have in this district you know we should execute on both sides of the ball and just do our thing." Said Lozoya.

With a playoff run once again in sight, the Braves are once again one of the most intriguing teams in west Texas.

