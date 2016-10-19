Permian Panthers look to keep playoff hopes alive

A big showdown is going to happen in Odessa, Friday. A win or loss could determine a trip to the playoffs or the end of a season. Permian versus San Angelo central, is NewsWest 9 Sports “Game of the Week.”

They may not be across town from each other, but this is a rivalry, just the same.

The Permian Panthers are sitting at 4-3 for the season and still without a win in district play. They've had two, tough, last minute losses, dropping both games by one point. They need this win to stay alive.

According to head coach Blake Feldt, “That's been a very tough period for our football team. We've faced a tremendous amount of adversity in the last several weeks. But, at the same time, i think our young men have done a very good job of handling these tough times and handling this adversity that we've been through the last, several weeks. “

Permian is playing without some key players, Kobe Robinson, Seth Higdon and Tavion Walker, just to name a few. Brother Miller is questionable for Friday night. That means Mojo is going to have to bring their “A” game, and then some.

“They're very talented. They're very explosive. They've got excellent players, both on the offensive and defensive side of the football,” said Feldt of San Angelo.

The San Angelo Central Bobcats are undefeated this season and 3-0 in district. They're also in the Top 10, in all Texas High School Football polls. A win for them, secures their trip to the playoffs.

“Permian is always a really, big game for us. We've played really, well against them, the last four years. It's always a game that has district standing ramifications. Last year it was for the district championship,” recalled San Angelo head coach Brent Davis.

Given Permian's situation, the Bobcats are still, not taking anything for granted.

“This year, they've got their backs against the wall and they're going to come out fighting. They can't lose anymore district games. They still have a chance, if they win their last three, to get in. So, that last three starts with us, on Friday,” said Davis.

There will be a lot at stake at Ratliff Stadium, for both teams, Friday night. It will all come down to who wants it more.

“With the troubles we've had, over the last couple of weeks, we can wash those away with a big win against a very, very good San Angelo Central team on Friday night,” commented Feldt.

“I don't believe it's going to be any kind of blowout. I think it's going to be like last year. It's going to come down to the fourth quarter,” added Davis.

Should San Angelo beat Permian on Friday night, it will be their third win, at Ratliff Stadium, since 1982.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.