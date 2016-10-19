Falcon football making Midland "home"

On Saturday, The UTPB Falcon Football team will be playing at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland. This will be a home game. The teams home games are usually played at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa. How does this affect the team ?

" For one we are at home, but the second part is that we have ten guys on our team from Midland. We have every school in Midland covered as far as a representative on the team. To get out there and play in front of that crowd I think is good for the university. Its good for the football program, its good for the fans over there that already have a vested interest in some of our players. We are excited about it, I know our midland kids are excited about it. " Said UTPB Falcon Football Head Coach Justin Carrigan.

Falcons will play Oklahoma Panhandle State.

