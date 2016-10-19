Coach says Bronchos still resilient

Broncho football still is looking for first win of the season. (Source: KWES)

Despite not winning a game so far this season, Odessa High Broncho Football Head Football Coach Danny Servance says his players have not given up.

"We have got kids that are resilient and that is one thing that I like about them. They are going to continue to fight and go out there and give their best effort because we try to hold each kid accountable to each other so they feel like they owe it to each other to go out and represent this community and this program to the best of their abilities." Said Danny Servance

The bronchos next game is Friday versus Frenship.

