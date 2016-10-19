Are the Bulldogs playing its best football?

The Midland High Bulldogs are still undefeated in district action. The bulldogs last game was a close win over the Permian Panthers. At this point in the season, is this the best football the bulldogs are playing?

Midland Bulldog Head Football Coach Craig Yenzer Said "No not after the permian game. You know we still have a lot of work to do. During the permian game we missed out on five possessions. We had three kicking game miscues, you just cant have in these type of games. We have worked special teams very hard this week. We had a touchdown called back in the permian game, we had three interceptions in the permian game. To say we are playing, we have played well, man we still have a lot of things to clean up."

Bulldogs next game is Friday versus Amarillo Tascosa.

