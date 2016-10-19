Coach says Rebels control own destiny

The Midland Lee Rebels are currently 2-2 in district action. Rebel football head coach Clint Hartman was asked how he feels about his teams situation in districts.

" I feel like we control our own destiny so we don't want to have to worry about anybody at the end. We beat Tascosa and we beat O.H.S., what we need to do is win the next one. We don't worry about the last one, we worry about the next one. And then getting three wins would give us two really good head to head victories. We plan on winning them all but we just are not thinking about the last one yet." Said Clint Hartman

Rebels will not play this Friday because of a bye week.

