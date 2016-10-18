Mustangs win fourth straight game

On Friday, The Midland Christian Mustang Football Team won its fourth straight game. The win over South West Christian improves them to 3-0 in district action. Head Coach Greg McClendon says it was not a perfect win.

"I feel like our kids put in a good work week and everything and we went out there and we played. Offensively at times I was not overjoyed with our execution but at the same time we made quite a few big plays and put up 54 points. So 54 to 14, how can you complain. I thought our defense played really well and did the things that I asked of them." Said coach McClendon

The mustangs next game is Friday versus Wall.

