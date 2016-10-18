Lady Bulldogs look to win Hawt Dog Homecoming

It was a packed house as Midland High played host to Midland Lee, in high school volleyball.

The first serve of the match, Lee can't get it to over. One nothing, Lady Bulldogs.

Then, Rebels moving it around. Brady Richardson sends it over and ties the score at one.

Fast forward, Midland High down 23-22. Ferrel Harper with the spike to tie things up. Then, set point Lee. MHS with the ball, Merrick Beach hits the top of the net. Lee takes the set.

But that would be as far as they go. Lady Bulldogs get the win, three sets to 1.

