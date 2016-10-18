Yenzer talks about bye week

The Midland High Bulldog Football Team is coming off a bye week. Their last game was a district win over The Permian Panthers. Midland Bulldog Football Head Coach Craig Yenzer says the bye week was important. His team got a lot accomplished.
" I though it was a good week for us we did work the fundamentals. We did some scrimmaging to try and maintain that sharp edge, I felt like we accomplished that. We got our guys a little healed up we got some rest, I though when we got out to practice the kids had a hop to their step. We kind of had a tired football team after the permain game and then to have a week off, a week to get better. We worked a few new things, we are not going to change a whole lot of what you do. Overall I am pretty pleased our kids." Said coach Yenzer.
Bulldogs next game is Friday versus Amarillo Tascosa.
