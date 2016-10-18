Hartman talks about win over Odessa High

On Friday, The Midland Lee Rebels beat Odessa High for district win number two. Rebel football head coach Clint Hartman says the rebels did a lot of things right during the game.

"You know we have been talking about playing fast and the kids played fast from the get go. We talked about playing a complete game on offense, defense and special teams and we did. We are not happy about the two turnovers but we are happy that we got by. We are excited for the kids, we kept saying to the kids to do your job at a high rate championship effort, and they did it." Said Clint Hartman.

Rebel football will not play this Friday because of a bye week.

