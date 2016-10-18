Midland College golf coach announces retirement

The very first golf coach in Midland College Men's golf history is retiring. On Tuesday, Delnor Poss announced his final day will be May, 22, 2017. Poss has held several positions with the college. These include physical education instructor and director of athletics. He has mentored nearly 500 student athletes from the chaps men's golf team.

"It's been a wonderful ride at Midland College and I'm really proud to get through this without losing my composure in crying. It's been a wonderful experience" Said Delnor Poss.

Midland College Athletic Director Forrest Allen Said "He's one of the most highly regarded golf coaches in the country. We hate to see coach Poss leave but he's getting an opportunity to go out on his terms and a way that works for he and his family and that's all we can ask."

Coach Poss is a four-time NJCAA National Coach of the Year and was also named Golf Coaches Association of America National Coach of the Year for 2016.

