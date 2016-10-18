Bronchos still searching for first win

Odessa Broncho Football still has yet to win a game this season. On Friday they were beaten by the Lee Rebels. Broncho football head coach Danny Servance says his team has been hit hard by injuries. Since the start of the season, the team has not had the same 11 players on the field and the same time. Servance was asked if it is frustrating not winning any games so far.

"Frustration is something that I think you put on yourself. I think that you prepare for wins each week and if you do the best that you possibly can each week , you let the outcome take care of itself. So I want a win for our kids more than anything, it really doesn't have anything to do with me, I want it for them. " Said Servance.

Bronchos next game is Friday versus Frenship.

