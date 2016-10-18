Feldt talks about third district loss

Permian Panther Football has now lost three straight district games. On Friday, the panthers were beaten by Amarillo Tascosa. Panther football head coach Blake Feldt says his team has been hit hard by the injury bug. The team has lost several players due to knee injuries. One of those players is star Brother Miller. Another injured player is defensive lineman Tavon Walker. Feldt also says to make the playoffs his team must win three straight games. All three games are home at Ratliff Stadium. Feldt says this is a big advantage.

"It's been a very tough period for our football team, we have faced a tremendous amount of adversity over the last several weeks. At the same time, I think that our young men have done a very good job of handling these tough times and handling this adversity that we have been through the last several weeks." Said coach Feldt.

Panthers next game is Friday versus San Angelo Central.

