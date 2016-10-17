Odessa restaurant owner says stabbing didn't happen at his business

Darren White recently took over his fathers long time business this July. He's spent the past few months trying to rebuild the customer base and is scared a fight this weekend that didn't even happen on his property, could hurt that.

Odessa Police said in an official release they responded to the area of Electric St. and Lindy Ave. in reference to a fight early Saturday morning. The fight left Rubin Edwards, 32, with multiple stab wounds, forcing him to be sent to MCH with serious bodily injury. As of Monday evening, there had been no arrest made and no official location as to where the fight began.

But owner of what is now Lee's Restaurant at 1001 Electric Street Darren White said there was at least one report the fight happened at his business. He said, that isn't true.

"The altercation did not happen here," White said. "It happened outside, on the street, over on Lindy street, not on Electric street. Not in front of my building or in the building. It happened down, and carried down on the 400 block of Lindy. It didn't happen here."

White said since he took over after his fathers death, he's continued the clean, safe environment his father was so proud of. He said he keeps guns, knifes, sagging and potential gang colors out of his business, along with even banning people for a year if they do fight on his property.

"It makes me feel like the place is going to get a bad name, it's going to make it a bad place and it's not a bad place here," White said. "We all family, there's a lot of people that grow up right in this area that comes here. and some people that's from the other side of town, or from neighboring towns that visit and they ain't have no issues with the place. I'm just trying to keep that going so it won't be said that we're doing something wrong."

White said he's received calls about the incident and he's told everyone the same thing. The investigation is still ongoing, but White, nor his restaurant, have anything to do with it

OPD is looking for the suspect who is described as a black male, about six feet tall, 30 years of age with a mustache. Anyone with information is encourage to contact the OPD or crime stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.