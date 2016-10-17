No Big 12 expansion, at least not yet - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

No expansion for the Big 12, at least for now.

The board of directors met in Dallas.  Monday, they announced that in a unanimous decision, the conference will stay with it's current, 10 member schools. Dr. David L. Boren, Board Chair and President of OU, called the decision a celebration. He said they like the current competition model with the full round robin and the conference does a good job competing at the highest level. It's also an endorsement and reinvestment in the strength of the 10, current schools, in the conference.

