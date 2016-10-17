Red Raiders focus on Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are trying to shake off that huge loss to West Virginia, Saturday.

After the game, Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury apologized to the fans, students and alumni. He said it was the worst he's seen in his time with Texas Tech. The team played poorly, was coached poorly and wasn't focused. Now, it's time to get ready for the number sixteen ranked Oklahoma Sooners. A win against Tech would give OU their first 4-0 start, in Big 12 play, since 2004.

As if keeping their minds on the game wasn't hard enough, there's OU's starting quarter back, Baker Mayfield. Remember he left Texas Tech on not so good terms in 2013. So, you have to ask, could bad blood rear its ugly head, on Saturday?

“I think we have enough on our minds that we know we have to get better at this week and focus on those things. I mean, any time a player was out of school and comes back, there will be some of that volatility, I'm sure. But for me, the way it's worked out, it's been three years. It's just trying to get prepared to beat a very good OU team. I think it's all worked itself out in a way where everybody's happy. He's playing well, so I don't see the issue anymore,” said Kingsbury.

Texas Tech takes on Oklahoma, this Saturday. Kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium, in Lubbock.

