Jackalopes player named NAHL Star of the Week

The Odessa Jackalopes moved into 2nd place, in the South Division, thanks to a weekend road sweep in Corpus Christi against the IceRays.

A big part of that sweep, 20-year old goaltender Jonny Hogue. In fact, he was named the NAHL South Division, Star of the Week. Jonny had 46 saves and gave up two goals against corpus. The Jacks have one more road trip, then they're back on home ice, on the October 27th.

