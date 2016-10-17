International exhibitors come to Permian Basin International Oil Show

The Permian Basin International Oil Show has played a large role in west Texas to educate and share history of the oil and gas industry. And on Tuesday, it's giving exhibitors at the show the chance to expand their services to smaller businesses in the basin.

"The Permian Basin is a big platform us to introduce ourselves to all the workers in the oil industry," said Dinish Puri, an engineer with 40 years of experience. He's traveling all the way from India for the three-day show.

"Most of the oil industries are concentrated here," he said. He's representing Santo Protectors, an 18-year-old company based in India that manufactures thread protectors for oil well pipes.

"We want to offer a seamless supply change to small end users," Puri said. "Machine shops, drilling companies or rental companies to get materials from Santo at warehouses in the US."

The company went global in 2003, eventually making their way to the US, to Fort Stockton, and now they're opening up a warehouse here in Odessa.

"In India, there were no seamless pipe production until 1996," said Puri. "In '96, the first seamless pipe started in India, then another pipe mill started, they never thought of starting a thread protector factory."

Thread protectors are mandatory under the American Petroleum Institute. They connect one pipe to the other while protecting the threaded pipe ends to keep them safe guarded during transit.

"In the existing scenario when the price of oil is not going up, people engaged in oil industry should get thread protects at bare minimum prices," said Puri.

Santo Protectors said their long term plan includes having their own factory and facility in the Permian Basin where they'll employ workers with a good customer base.

"Very soon we can be very close to all the customers in the Permian Basin," said Puri.

You can see Santo Protectors at the show Tuesday through Thursday where visitors are able to order products and get a 40% discount within two weeks of the oil show.

