Parade of Planes arrived for Permian Basin Oil Show

The Permian Basin International Oil Show is right around the corner and part of Andrews highway was blocked off towing airplanes from the airport so they can be displayed during the show.

This wasn't the first time for the parade of planes to land on the Permian Basin's oil patch.

One regional sales manager said after receiving such a great reaction last year, he knew he had to bring them back, even if some think the economy is down.

"People say the times are down a bit, and I don't think so," Larry Johnson, regional sales manager for Cutter Sales said. "I think there just taking a break and regrouping and getting ready to go and we wanna be here and be a part in that."

Johnson says small planes like these play an important role in the oil industry by allowing companies to get the right tools at their hands in tough situations.

"We're actually changing peoples lives and changing the way they do business," Johnson said. "You can't get a commercial airline to Pecos, let's say very easily. And to some of the remote but very important patch areas and to be able to respond when something needs to be dealt with on the spot to save a company millions of dollars and make them more productive at the time."

The Cutter Company came down all the way from Addison,Texas, to provide a price for their aviation locations in West Texas..

The three day oil show kicks off tomorrow through the 20th at the Ector Co. Coliseum in Odessa from 10am to 6pm.

