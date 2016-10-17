Suspect in custody following attempted hit and run

A man is in custody after he attempted to run over an Ector County deputy.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Department, a deputy was directing traffic at the intersection of 16th and Knox Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Sunday where there was a down power line.

The deputy warned a speeding car to slow down. The driver of the vehicle then turned around and grazed him.

As he drove away, the deputy fired shots at the vehicle. The vehicle was located west of Knox Avenue and 20th. Deputies discovered blood around the car, believed to be the driver's.

The Sheriff's Department says the deputy who was grazed was not seriously injured.

There is no word on the suspect's condition.