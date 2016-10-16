Two dead after structure fire in Eddy County

A residential structure fire left two dead inside a home in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Deputies were dispatched to 1420 Catron Road early Sunday morning around 2:45.

Officials said firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. However, authorities are still looking into identifying the deceased due to the intensity of the fire.

They are attempting to notify next of kin.

Firefighters with the Joel Volunteer Fire Department helped detectives in recovering the bodies. The deceased were taken to the Office of the Medical Investigator for further examination and identification.

The New Mexico State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to find a possible cause of the fire.

Any information in reference to the people living at the home or the fire is asked to contact Detective Navarrete with the Eddy County Sheriff's Office at (575) 887-7551.

