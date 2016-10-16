Permian Basin International Oil Show kicks off Tuesday

The Permian Basin International Oil Show hosted by Gas Tech-Flow LLC will kick off this week.

The three-day show is from October 18 to October 20 at the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa from the hours from 10 a.m. to 6. p.m.

It is a non-profit venture to educate the public about the oil and gas industry. The show, which began in the 1940's, showcases about 35 exhibits of the latest technology. Leaders around the world come to the show where people can learn the services and history about the industry.

A working cable tool rig will operate during the show along with trucks and oilfield equipment. The Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang will supply food plates.

