West Texas Food Bank looking to survive the perfect storm

Although the West Texas Food Bank sent out more than 600,000 pounds of food this August alone, they said they're actually good on food but are in need more money.

"Because of the decline in the economy, we have seen the decline in our gifts and donations," said WTFB Development Director Tina Corbett. "Not only from individuals but corporations. So it's a tough time out there."

Corbett said the trouble with covering 19 counties and over 34,000 square miles isn't gathering enough food, but enough funds to do so.

"So our trucks are out and about," Corbett said. "If we don't have our operational dollars, which includes our money to lease our trucks, the money for our fuel, just the insurance that's necessary, we're not going to be able to get the food out to people in need. "

Corbett said the bank is experiencing a "perfect storm," but they will weather the storm and asked the community for more help.

"We're confident that the food bank is going to continue to serve the mission of feeding those who are hungry," said Corbett. "We're just asking the community to consider maybe making an additional gift. One dollar provides four meals. So we can use that money and make it go a long way."

You don't have to go to a bank to make your donation, there are plenty of places you can stop by. Among those include one local boy scout, Martin Lilly, who's helping in more ways than one by working with a WTFB partner, Midland Soup Kitchen Ministries.

"We have taken donations but that is not our primary goal," said Lilly. "Like our goal is more cans, but we have taken donations about yeah, at least over $1,500 has been given so far."

If you want to help Martin's troop, they will be raising money and food until October 28. You can donate at 605 West Texas in Midland. The WTFB also takes online donations or you can reach out to the facility in Odessa.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.