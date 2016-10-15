Odessa Police investigating Saturday morning stabbing - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa Police investigating Saturday morning stabbing

Odessa Police Department (Source: KWES) Odessa Police Department (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

According to Odessa Police, officers responded to the 1000 block of Electric Street early Saturday morning. 

OPD said officers found a stab victim near Lindy Avenue with serious bodily injuries. 

The victim was sent to Medical Center Hospital and their condition is unknown. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing. 

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly