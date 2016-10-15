Alpine agencies and volunteers continue search for missing 22-year-old woman

The Alpine Police Department is still searching for Zuzu Renee Verk, 22.

Verk is described as 5 feet tall, 110 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Her natural hair color is brown but has recently been colored blonde.

She was last heard from during the early morning hours on Wednesday, October 12.

Police have a person of interest but have not released any names.

Several agencies from around the state helped search for any signs or clues leading to Verk.

"This doesn't happen here," said Sheriff Ronny Dodson. "We're not going to stop, we're going to keep looking, and tomorrow we're going to turn every stone, all over the south part of the county and the counties next to us."

Police are also asking the public with information about seeing a grey 2006 Jeep Liberty and a 2004 Mazda Miata convertible with a beige top being driven between the hours of midnight and 10:00 am on Wednesday October 12, 2016.

Anyone with details is asked to call the Alpine Police Department at (432) 837-3486.

We'll continue to update you as more details become available.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.