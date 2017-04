Congratulations to Midland Bulldogs' Jackson Anuszkiewicz! He is the Texas Built Ford Tough 6A Player of the Week!

Jackson threw an MHS school record, 6 TD passes against Permian High, last Friday. This season, has thrown for 1,927 yards and 22 TDs and has rushed for 361 yards for six TDs.

