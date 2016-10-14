Midland Humane Coalition adding Furr-Ever Acres

The Midland Humane Coalition has already saved about 5,700 animals from getting euthanized.

With a plan for a new wellness and treatment center, they hope to give more animals a chance to get adopted.

To lower the number of animals getting killed in the community, Petsmart plans to enhance their adoption center with Furr-Ever acres.

"We have limited space on the number of pets that we keep in our center," Kelly Wright, president of Midland Humane Coalition said. "And so with the new wellness and treatment center will allow us to do is to have a larger area to be able to prep those dogs and cats to be ready to come into our adoption center."

With this new addition, animals will also be able to rotate from the center through the adoption windows at Petmsart to land their paws on the front rug of a new home.

"We all see going down the road dogs or cats or just strays," Wright said. "They don't have a home and so to be able to manage that and to help with that unfortunate situation we can improve our lives here in the midland community."

Their 6th annual Fur Ball event is being held Saturday October 29th at the Petroleum Club of Midland.

All proceeds go to the enhanced adoption center here as well as the new center that will be built.

