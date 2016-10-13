Odessa Jackalopes ready to play at home

The Odessa Jackalopes, back on the road, Thursday night. They're in Corpus Christi, getting ready to take on the IceRays, this weekend.

These are highlights of one of last year’s match-ups between these two teams. Jacks sportin’ the pink jerseys. I want to take you back to Wednesday night, at Meet the Jacks Night.

I had a chance to talk to head coach Greg Gatto and a couple of the senior Jacks. They've been on the road for thirteen games and say it's been rough. But, it's one of those things you have to do when you play hockey. Gatto says the team is a work in progress. The boys are anxious to get back on home ice and fans can expect some exciting hockey, at the Jack Shack.

“We're 5-4, which doesn't indicate how well we've actually played. We've lost 2 games, in the last minute, on some bad penalties. You know what? We're right there. It's just a matter of learning how to win games. Sometimes, you've got to hate to lose and our guys haven't got that hate to lose, yet,” said head coach Greg Gatto.

Team Captain Ryan MacKellar added, “We don't take any justices from anyone else. We'll stand up for ourselves. We're a physical team. We play the game the right way and we're going to score a lot of goals.”

“(We’re) a high-speed, high-skill team that's physical and not afraid to get into any scraps and a lot of wins,” said Zach Zech.

The Jacks are in Corpus Christi this weekend and back in Shreveport next weekend. Their home opener is Thursday, October 27th, against the Lone Star Brahmas.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.