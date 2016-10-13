Texas Tech Men's and Women's basketball on Big 12 Coaches Poll

The Big 12 announced the 2016-17 men's and women's basketball preseason, coaches poll, this week. The Texas Tech Lady Raiders landed at number seven.

This is the highest Big 12, preseason ranking they've had under head coach Candi Whitaker. No surprise, Baylor was picked as the preseason favorite to win the regular season title, as voted by the league's coaches. They got nine, first-place votes. Texas got the remaining first place vote and second, overall.

Here’s how the Big 12, women's standings look, right now. Baylor and Texas, are one and two, followed by OU, West Virginia then K-State at number 5. TCU comes in at number 6. The Lady Raiders are tied with Iowa State at number 7. OSU and Kansas round out the women’s standings.

On the men's side, Texas Tech was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 coaches preseason poll, tied with Oklahoma State.

The Red Raiders have five starters, returning from last year. Kansas was picked, unanimously, to win its 13th, straight Big 12, regular season championship. The Big 12 has been the number one rated, RPI conference in the country, for the third year in a row and had the best, non-conference, winning percentage last season.

Here are the men’s poll results. Kansas is in first followed by West Virginia. The Texas Longhorns are locked in at number 3. Then it's Iowa state in fourth and Baylor at number five. Oklahoma is sitting at number six with OSU and Texas Tech tied at number seven. Kansas State is number nine and TCU lands at number ten.

Do you agree with the coaches’ decisions? It will be interesting to see how this season plays out for the men and the women.

