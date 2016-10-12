Midland College Lady Chaps host Western Texas College

In College volleyball action Wednesday night, the Midland College Lady Chaps, taking on Western Texas College, at Chap Center.

Lady Chaps won the first set. Top of the second, Bailey Wright back to serve. It's returned by Western Texas, set up and pounded over the net. A nice dig by Wright. The ball is set up and the kill by Cali Barger. Point lady chaps. Then , Wright, back to serve. It's dug, set up and returned by WTC. But, the ball goes out. Point MC. Next play, same song, third verse. Wright serving. WTC sends it over the net. A double block by MC’s Dana Lohrke and Malu Dib, but the ball doesn't go over. WTC gets their first point of the set. There was some impressive volleying by both teams. At one point, the Lady Chaps would go on a 6-0 run. But, Western Texas would give them a run for their money.

When it was all said and done, the Midland College Lady Chaps, sweep the Western Texas College Westerners, 3 sets to none. Midland College is 4-2 in WJCAC play.

