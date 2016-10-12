Three Wranglers Lasso in Honor

Three Odessa College rodeo student athletes have been named 2016 Scholar American recipients. The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association made the announcement. The three wranglers are Layne Ward, Cody Falconer and Jessie Morriss. To earn the honor students must be NIRA members who have earned points at a 2015 - 2016 NIRA sanctioned rodeo, been in college longer than one term, a 3.5 cumulative grade point average and have been nominated by their rodeo coach.

