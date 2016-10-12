Game of the Week: Midland Lee Rebels Vs. Odessa High Bronchos

The Odessa High Bronchos will try to win its first game on Friday. (Source: KWES)

A tale of two cities.....

"We don't want to get beat by anyone from Odessa and they don't want to get beat by anyone from Midland. That is the way it is and we make no bones about it here." Said Midland Lee Rebel Head Football Coach Clint Hartman.

The tone is set for this district 2 6A high school football game. On Friday, The Midland Lee Rebels will face the Odessa High Bronchos.

Rebel quarterback Sema 'J Davis says "O.H.S. is known to play lee great almost every year so we cant lower our level of competition by anything , they are going to come to play against us."

It is not the best of times for the Odessa Bronchos. The bronchos are still looking to win it's first win of the season.

"We have just been inconsistent, that is the thing that I see and you have to be consistent in order to be successful." Said Odessa High Broncho Head Football Coach Danny Servance.

Coach says the bye week was helpful.

"Had a little time to get some guys healed up and had a little time to get some extra work in and do a little fundamental work so it was much needed"

Another thing is much needed this Friday.

We are going to have to score points too execute the little things, just make things happen." Said broncho quarterback Chase Webster.

This big district game is Friday night at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa.

