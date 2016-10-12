Midland High Lady Bulldogs host Lady Bronchos, at home

The Midland High Football team had their “pups up,” supporting the Lady Dawgs, against Odessa High, Tuesday night.

Late in the third set, OHS back to serve. It’s dug by Reagan Squire to set up Merrick Beach, for the kill. Score is 19-15 Midland High. Moments later, Lady Bronchos, trying to gain some momentum. The set and the spike, but it's dug by Midland. OHS on the return with a nice set and a kill. Point, Lady Bronchos. Fast forward, match point Midland High. OHS returns the serve with a nice set and a slam, but a double block by Midland High, lands just in. 25 -17, set and match, Midland High.

Lady Bronchos fall, in straight sets.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.