Permian volleyball defeats Lee in straight sets

All Midland and Odessa schools, in volleyball action Tuesday night. The Permian Lady Panthers hosting the Lee Lady Rebels.

Early in the first set, Rylee Day, back to serve for Permian. It's dug by Taylor Hopkins, who sets up Gina Kihieu for the return. It's dug by Permian. A nice set up and the kill by Shelby Olivas. It’s 2-0 Lady Panthers.

Fast forward, Lee down, 2-1. Kelsey Olson, back to serve. Set up and slam by Jessica Nguyen. But it's dug by Karigan Edwards, for Lee. The volley continues and finally the kill by Quinci Strambler. Score tied at 2 all.

But, this match would be all Permian. They beat the Lady Rebels in straight sets.

