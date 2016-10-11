Five Midland schools make TAPPS Top Ten lists

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, or TAPPS released it coaches rankings in football and volleyball.

On the top ten list for 6-man football, Division 1, Week 8, the Midland Trinity Chargers are hanging tough, at number five. They stay in the same spot as last week.

In the top 10 for 11-man, Division 2, the Midland Christian Mustangs come in at number 3. They move up five spots, from number 8, last week.

And in volleyball, TAPPS Coaches Poll, Week 9; in class 3A, Midland Classical Academy, enjoying being ranked at #3. They remain in the spot as last week. And in class 5A, Midland Christian getting another nod. They come in at number 4, in the coaches rankings. That’s an impressive jump for them. They were not rated, last week.

