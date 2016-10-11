Coach McClendon talks about first district win

On Friday the Midland Christian Mustang Football team started off district action with a check in the win column. The mustangs beat Grapevine Faith Christian 40-28. Coach McClendon told us what he is most proud of in that game.

"Well maybe the thing that I am most proud of is that we started off a little rough, we went down 14 to nothing and then our kids settled down and scored 40 unanswered points. So that is a nice way to recover and I though that we made some big plays when we got it rolling and for a good portion of the game we didn't give up points. That's a good football team we played, they are huge up front, they have a great running back. I'm not sure if we wore him out, or the 45 carries he had wore himself out, but it was a really good win." Said coach McClendon.

Mustangs next game is this Friday versus Fort Worth Southwest Christian.

