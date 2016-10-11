Coach Yenzer talks about win over Permian

Midland High Bulldog Football is coming off a huge district 2 6A win over the Permian Panthers. The win improves the bulldogs record to 3-0 in district action. Midland High Bulldog Head Football Coach Craig Yenzer talked about the win.

"Right now we just have a really nice bond, the coaching staff the players a lot of trust a lot of belief in what we are doing and you saw that. You get down 13 points with four and a half minutes left in the game and a lot of people will say well we have had a good year so far, lets move onto the next game. But for our guys it was exciting on the side line it was a never say die attitude on the field. Guys kept playing and guys kept encouraging so that is the most fun part to me is to see how our kids are growing together in that setting. Obviously it came down to that last drive and the defense got us that turnover, that was a big deal." Said coach Yenzer.

Bulldogs will not play this Friday because of a bye week.

