Grace McDonald pleads not guilty to capital murder

Grace McDonald pleaded not guilty on to capital murder and criminal conspiracy Tuesday morning at the Ector County Courthouse.

She plead not guilty to both charges, but a discovery hearing is to be determined by the judge.

David Rogers, McDonald's attorney, tells us this hearing is when anything that happens with grand jury, the attorney is allowed at times to see transcripts.

Her bond is continued per her defense attorney to a later date.

"I want her to be able to present the judge with additional information and that's the real reason," Rogers said.

Rogers said at this time, he doesn't have any information to give on her competency, and he says "she is doing well under the circumstances" and that she is "ready for trial".

At this time, there is not a set date for pre-trial.

McDonald is accused of plotting the March shooting death of her parents.

She was arrested in Arizona by U.S. Marshals last month.

Both she and her brother, James Gabriel McDonald, are charged with two counts of capital murder for the shooting death of their parents, Gregg and Jana McDonald.

