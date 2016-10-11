Mojo's, Robinson sidelined by knee injury

The Permian Panthers, coming off a close, last second loss to Midland High, last Friday. But, there's more hard news for Mojo fans.

Senior Slotback, Kobe Robinson, who wears number 2, is out for the rest of the season. Head Coach Blake Feldt would only say he has a knee injury. Kobe was seen on the sideline, wearing a knee brace, during Friday's game against Midland High.

Feldt says, losing an all-around athlete like Kobe, is going to be rough, “To lose a guy like Kobe, he's kind of, one of those young men that's hard to replace. He's done so many, unbelievable things, not only for our football team, but, Permian High School, since his sophomore year. Gosh, he's been fantastic in football. He's made unbelievably, great plays for us, won football games for us. He's done the same thing in basketball. He's been outstanding in track. “

