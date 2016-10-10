Coach Feldt talks about loss to bulldogs

On Friday, the Permian Panthers lost its second game in a row. More importantly the two losses were district games. Friday nights loss was against the Midland High Bulldogs. Permian Panthers Head Coach Blake Feldt says 15 of the panthers 22 starters were underclassmen. Also, star Kobe Robinson is likely out the rest of the season with a knee injury.

" We kind of did everything that we thought we needed to do to win the football game, except finish. We felt that we were going to have to extend the drive with a fake punt which we were able to do. We felt like we needed to dominate the time of possession which we needed to do and along those lines we felt that we needed to run twice as many plays as midland high did which we were able to do. Going into the game they are so unbelievably explosive and talented on the offensive side of the ball, and we felt like we needed to keep the ball away from them and control the football. " Said Permian Panther Head Football Coach Blake Feldt.

Panther football is back in action this Friday versus Amarillo Tascosa.

