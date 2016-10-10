Midland County Commissioners approve right of way

Midland County Commissioners took a big first step this morning to try and make one of the most dangerous intersections in the area safer and more convenient.

The areas of the right-of-way will begin on South Loop 250 and will start on the West side of Interstate 20, along South County Road 1230.

County Judge, Mike Bradford, told us you can't build a road if you don't own the land. Now that the county and the landowner have come to an agreement over the use of the land, the right-of-way project can begin.

"Without a question, the roadway is needed because Loop 250 is overburdened currently and there is an unsafe intersection at I-20 and this will alleviate people heading south down to Rankin highway," Bradford said.

Judge Bradford said when the road was packed with traffic from the oilfield it was the most dangerous intersection between Midland and Odessa.

Some are saying the boom may come back, and if it does, this roadway will hopefully no longer be a major problem.

We're told the process will take some time, but the right-of-way implementation getting approved today is the first step in moving forward.

