Permian Basin Red Cross goes to the east coast after Hurricane Matthew

The American Red Cross Serving the Permian Basin is getting ready to hit the road, a group of volunteers driving on the way to Georgia.

"Every time we know there is a hurricane, we go into action," said Tracy Austin with The American Red Cross Serving the Permian Basin. "We don't look at how much it costs in order for us to respond to the emergency, we just respond. We just ask people to make up the difference."

Hurricane Matthew struck homes on the east coast leaving almost 18,000 people in Red Cross shelters.

"We can serve food, we provide comfort to people that have been evacuated who are in the shelters, we have about 200 shelters in the east coast," said Austin.

The Permian Basin Red Cross will provide relief such as blankets, water, cleanup supplies, case managements, even mental healthcare on the spot.

"Our mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering. We do that through the generosity of our donors and the good-heartedness of our volunteers."

"I'll be driving on my way to Georgia," said Adan Mediano. He has been with the Permian Basin Red Cross for four and a half years and this is his third deployment this year.

"Being a Red Cross volunteer, it gives us good opportunity and training but I believe this is probably going to be one of the biggest devastations that I'll see," said Mediano.

The first group will be taking off at 6 a.m. in an emergency response vehicle loaded with relief equipment for when they reach the shelters.

The Permian Basin Red Cross is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering or even donating to the relief, you can visit the Red Cross website.

"We can't do it without volunteers, we can't do it without our donors," said Austin. "I'm just grateful we have the resources to do our work."

