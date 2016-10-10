Local fitness group helps Odessa family start again

A local Zumba fitness group is helping a family get back on their feet.

The group called Z-MAX, held a Zumbathon class at Around the Clock Fitness in Odessa Saturday.

It was all to raise money for an Odessa family that lost their home to a fire last month. The family's home was a total loss and all possessions including clothes, pictures, and furniture were lost in the fire. Dancers came to donate clothes and money to help the family of five, but also got to work out those calories by dancing.

"We know people don't have anybody or the money, we just do it for them," said Z-Max Zumba instructor Genie Wood. "We don't get anything out of it, just dancing for two hours which is what we love."

The family with two children is still in need of donations and clothes. To help, you can drop donations off at Around the Clock Fitness in Odessa.

The sizes of clothes the family needs is a size eight in clothes and size 12 in shoes for girls.

For a baby boy, they need a size 18m or 2T and a size 5-6 in shoes.

For the mother, they need large clothes and a size six in shoes.

For the father, they need XL clothes.

Z-MAX said they are willing to do fundraisers for anyone who may be in need. To contact them, you can visit their Facebook here.

