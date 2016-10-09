Concho Resources holds annual BBQ blowout Saturday

Concho Resources will hold their 4th annual West of the Pecos BBQ Saturday October 15 at 10 a.m.

It will be at the West Side Community Center in Sheffield.

All proceeds will benefit the Sheffield Volunteer Fire and EMS Department.

The family fun-filled event will have bounce houses and face painting.

There will be food, activities, vendors and live music from The Matt Kimbrow Band.

For more information, you can contact Kamie Klassen at (432) 302-1317.

