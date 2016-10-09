Rho Iota Omega Chapter hosts annual breast cancer awareness walk

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Rho Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will be hosting an annual breast cancer walk Saturday October 22 at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Gardens in Odessa.

Loretta Walker will be the guest speaker.

The attire is pink and a donation of a scarf, hat or monetary gift will be accepted.

For more information, contact Chapter President Angela Love-Jackson at (432) 349-5803.

