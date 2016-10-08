Brush fire in Midland County - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Brush fire in Midland County

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)

Several units are on scene where a brush fire is burning in Midland County.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office said the fire department is taking out the fire in the 9700 block of West County Road 60.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly