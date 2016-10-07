Odessa man behind bars in officer-involved crash

One Odessa man is behind bars in connection to an officer-involved crash that occurred Thursday night.

Officials said Kevin Reyes-Mendez, 20, has been charged with Intoxication Assault.

Odessa police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the call 8th and Vine around 11 p.m.

The investigation revealed an OPD patrol unit which was driven by Corporal Travis Fraser was stopped facing a stop sign in the 800 block of Vine.

A white 2009 Toyota Camry driven by David Molina, 51, was driving west on 8th Street. Reyes-Mendez was driving a white Dodge Ram north in the 700 block of Vine.

Police said Reyes-Mendez ran the stop sign and hit the Camry which then hit the OPD patrol unit.

Molina was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury. There were no reports of any other injuries.

The investigation revealed Reyes-Mendez was intoxicated.

Reyes-Mendez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.