Clint Hartman talks about coaching rebels

This is Clint Hartman's first year as the Midland Lee Rebels Head Coach. He says it took him and his coaching staff some time to figure things out.

"The only hard part about begin the new head football coach at lee is trying to know what kid can play. We have got three or four weeks for spring football, we feel real good about it, not a game situation, then you get into this year and some game situations and you get a little bit over confident after the first game. You feel like you are pretty good and then you look around and say man we were not nearly as good as we though we were. So how do we fix it. Our coaching staff is a good staff and we got into this room and we figured this thing. Now how do we get the right players. We are going to look for 22 , 23 competitive lee guys, and I am telling you we found more than that." Said rebel football head coach Clint Hartman.

Rebels are back in action Friday versus San Angelo Central.

