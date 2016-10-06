Coach impressed with falcon offensive line

UTPB Falcon football is still looking for its first win against a Lone Star Conference team. The falcons have been able to put up points though. Head coach Justin Carrigan says the offensive line deserves a lot of credit.

"They have been phenomenal. That was one position going into the season, there were a lot of questions around because you don't know those guys up front until they really get tested. They have gone up against some stiff competition they have done a tremendous job. I could not be more proud of a particular group than our offensive line." Said coach Carrigan

The falcons next game is this Saturday versus Eastern New Mexico.

