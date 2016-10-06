Lady panther volleyball fighting adversity

Odessa lady Panther Volleyball is currently 3-4 in district action. The team says they have battled a lot of adversity this season. However they are still sticking together as a team.

"We have had our fair share of ups and downs as a lot of teams do but this year we have had some unfortunate injures at some crucial times. At the same time these girls have responded to adversity. I think they have become stronger from it as a team and they have learned to handle the adversity and play through it." Said Odessa Lady Panther Volleyball Head Coach Gillian Herrera

"We have had a lot of adversity you know like players getting hurt and new line ups and having to bring up girls and we have been working hard. "Said lady panthers Jessica Nguyeh

Lady panthers Akor Maywin Says "We are adapting to change, we have had a lot of change happening lately but i think that all of the girls are fully capable of adapting."



